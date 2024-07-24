JMP Securities Initiates Coverage of Inhibrx Biosciences (INBX) with Market Perform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on July 23, 2024, JMP Securities initiated coverage of Inhibrx Biosciences (NasdaqGS:INBX) with a Market Perform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 154.11% Upside

As of May 22, 2024, the average one-year price target for Inhibrx Biosciences is $36.21/share. The forecasts range from a low of $35.35 to a high of $37.80. The average price target represents an increase of 154.11% from its latest reported closing price of $14.25 / share.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Inhibrx Biosciences is 45MM, an increase of 2,664.38%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -3.33.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 161 funds or institutions reporting positions in Inhibrx Biosciences. This is an decrease of 115 owner(s) or 41.67% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to INBX is 0.14%, an increase of 16.27%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 78.05% to 9,531K shares. The put/call ratio of INBX is 0.65, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

XBI - SPDR(R) S&P(R) Biotech ETF holds 1,683K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 921K shares , representing an increase of 45.25%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in INBX by 55.55% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,122K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,098K shares , representing an increase of 2.16%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in INBX by 14.27% over the last quarter.

IWM - iShares Russell 2000 ETF holds 837K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 910K shares , representing a decrease of 8.72%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in INBX by 12.85% over the last quarter.

SMCWX - SMALLCAP WORLD FUND INC holds 814K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,081K shares , representing a decrease of 32.73%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in INBX by 37.90% over the last quarter.

LSSIX - Loomis Sayles Small Cap Growth Fund Institutional Class holds 636K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 660K shares , representing a decrease of 3.81%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in INBX by 92.88% over the last quarter.

Inhibrx Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Inhibrx is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on developing a broad pipeline of novel biologic therapeutic candidates in oncology and orphan diseases. Inhibrx utilizes diverse methods of protein engineering to address the specific requirements of complex target and disease biology, including its proprietary sdAb platform. Inhibrx has collaborations with bluebird bio, Bristol-Myers Squibb and Chiesi.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.