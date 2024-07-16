JMP Securities Initiates Coverage of IAC (LSE:0J7Q) with Market Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on July 9, 2024, JMP Securities initiated coverage of IAC (LSE:0J7Q) with a Market Outperform recommendation.

There are 619 funds or institutions reporting positions in IAC. This is an increase of 7 owner(s) or 1.14% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 0J7Q is 0.39%, an increase of 2.31%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.48% to 81,960K shares.

Jpmorgan Chase holds 5,708K shares representing 6.63% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,640K shares , representing an increase of 1.19%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0J7Q by 9.27% over the last quarter.

ShawSpring Partners holds 3,087K shares representing 3.59% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,587K shares , representing a decrease of 16.19%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0J7Q by 31.44% over the last quarter.

Davis Selected Advisers holds 2,703K shares representing 3.14% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,910K shares , representing a decrease of 7.67%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0J7Q by 6.18% over the last quarter.

Ubs Asset Management Americas holds 2,600K shares representing 3.02% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,165K shares , representing an increase of 16.72%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0J7Q by 84.09% over the last quarter.

Southeastern Asset Management holds 2,589K shares representing 3.01% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,260K shares , representing an increase of 12.71%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0J7Q by 14.34% over the last quarter.

