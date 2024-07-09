JMP Securities Initiates Coverage of IAC (IAC) with Market Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on July 9, 2024, JMP Securities initiated coverage of IAC (NasdaqGS:IAC) with a Market Outperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 67.49% Upside

As of July 4, 2024, the average one-year price target for IAC is $78.17/share. The forecasts range from a low of $65.65 to a high of $115.50. The average price target represents an increase of 67.49% from its latest reported closing price of $46.67 / share.

The projected annual revenue for IAC is 5,784MM, an increase of 37.37%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -0.33.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 624 funds or institutions reporting positions in IAC. This is an increase of 5 owner(s) or 0.81% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to IAC is 0.39%, an increase of 1.83%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.18% to 82,009K shares. The put/call ratio of IAC is 1.35, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Jpmorgan Chase holds 5,708K shares representing 6.63% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,640K shares , representing an increase of 1.19%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in IAC by 9.27% over the last quarter.

ShawSpring Partners holds 3,087K shares representing 3.59% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,587K shares , representing a decrease of 16.19%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in IAC by 31.44% over the last quarter.

Davis Selected Advisers holds 2,703K shares representing 3.14% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,910K shares , representing a decrease of 7.67%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in IAC by 6.18% over the last quarter.

Ubs Asset Management Americas holds 2,600K shares representing 3.02% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,165K shares , representing an increase of 16.72%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in IAC by 84.09% over the last quarter.

Southeastern Asset Management holds 2,589K shares representing 3.01% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,260K shares , representing an increase of 12.71%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in IAC by 14.34% over the last quarter.

IAC Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

IAC/InterActiveCorpare is guided by curiosity, a questioning of the status quo, and a desire to invent or acquire new products and brands. From the single seed that started as IAC 25 years ago have emerged 10 public companies and generations of exceptional leaders. company will always evolve, but its basic principle of financially-disciplined opportunism will never change. IAC today operates Vimeo, Dotdash and Care.com, among many others, and has majority ownership of ANGI Homeservices, which includes HomeAdvisor, Angie’s List and Handy. The company is headquartered in New York City and has business operations and satellite offices worldwide.

