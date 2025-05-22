JMP Securities Initiates Coverage of Hut 8 (HUT) with Market Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on May 22, 2025, JMP Securities initiated coverage of Hut 8 (NasdaqGS:HUT) with a Market Outperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 24.64% Upside

As of December 23, 2024, the average one-year price target for Hut 8 is $21.31/share. The forecasts range from a low of $7.82 to a high of $29.98. The average price target represents an increase of 24.64% from its latest reported closing price of $17.10 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Hut 8 is 180MM, an increase of 36.00%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -0.33.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 373 funds or institutions reporting positions in Hut 8. This is an increase of 33 owner(s) or 9.71% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to HUT is 0.24%, an increase of 1.01%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 6.64% to 62,616K shares. The put/call ratio of HUT is 0.38, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 2,550K shares representing 2.45% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,543K shares , representing an increase of 0.28%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in HUT by 65.16% over the last quarter.

Hampton Road Capital Management holds 2,429K shares representing 2.33% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,054K shares , representing an increase of 56.60%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in HUT by 193.55% over the last quarter.

BIT Capital holds 2,424K shares representing 2.33% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,818K shares , representing an increase of 25.00%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HUT by 31.66% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 2,254K shares representing 2.16% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,115K shares , representing an increase of 6.16%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HUT by 67.56% over the last quarter.

IWM - iShares Russell 2000 ETF holds 2,193K shares representing 2.10% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,103K shares , representing an increase of 4.10%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in HUT by 67.91% over the last quarter.

Hut 8 Mining Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Hut 8 is one of North America’s largest innovation-focused digital asset miners, supporting open and decentralized systems since 2018. Located in energy rich Alberta, Canada, Hut 8 has one of the highest installed capacity rates in the industry and holds more self-mined Bitcoin than any crypto miner or publicly traded company globally. Hut 8 is executing on its commitment to mining and holding Bitcoin and has a diversified business and revenue strategy to grow and protect shareholder value regardless of Bitcoin’s market direction. The Company’s multi-pronged business strategy includes profitable digital asset mining, white-label high-performance compute hosting, as well as yield & income programs leveraging its Bitcoin held in reserve. Having demonstrated rapid growth and a stellar balance sheet, Hut 8 was the first publicly traded miner on the TSX and the first Canadian miner to be listed on The Nasdaq Global Select Market. Hut 8’s team of business building technologists are believers in decentralized systems, stewards of powerful industry-leading solutions, and drivers of innovation in digital asset mining and high-performance computing, with a focus on ESG alignment. Through innovation, imagination, and passion, Hut 8 is helping to define the digital asset revolution to create value and positive impacts for its shareholders and generations to come.

