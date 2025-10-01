JMP Securities Initiates Coverage of Hagerty (HGTY) with Market Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on October 1, 2025, JMP Securities initiated coverage of Hagerty (NYSE:HGTY) with a Market Outperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 19.40% Upside

As of September 30, 2025, the average one-year price target for Hagerty is $14.28/share. The forecasts range from a low of $13.13 to a high of $15.75. The average price target represents an increase of 19.40% from its latest reported closing price of $11.96 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Hagerty is 1,147MM, a decrease of 12.00%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.05.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 140 funds or institutions reporting positions in Hagerty. This is an increase of 10 owner(s) or 7.69% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to HGTY is 0.13%, an increase of 3.39%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.93% to 81,204K shares. The put/call ratio of HGTY is 0.27, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance holds 51,800K shares representing 52.22% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Neuberger Berman Group holds 5,557K shares representing 5.60% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,469K shares , representing an increase of 1.59%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HGTY by 46.01% over the last quarter.

Polar Capital Holdings holds 5,319K shares representing 5.36% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,000K shares , representing an increase of 6.00%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in HGTY by 2.25% over the last quarter.

NBGNX - Neuberger Berman Genesis Fund Investor Class holds 3,555K shares representing 3.58% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,175K shares , representing an increase of 10.70%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in HGTY by 15.50% over the last quarter.

Markel holds 3,108K shares representing 3.13% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

