JMP Securities Initiates Coverage of Four Corners Property Trust (FCPT) with Market Perform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on July 8, 2024, JMP Securities initiated coverage of Four Corners Property Trust (NYSE:FCPT) with a Market Perform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 6.42% Upside

As of July 4, 2024, the average one-year price target for Four Corners Property Trust is $26.35/share. The forecasts range from a low of $25.25 to a high of $28.35. The average price target represents an increase of 6.42% from its latest reported closing price of $24.76 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Four Corners Property Trust is 277MM, an increase of 7.60%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 1.19.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 562 funds or institutions reporting positions in Four Corners Property Trust. This is an decrease of 36 owner(s) or 6.02% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to FCPT is 0.19%, an increase of 4.65%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.25% to 110,402K shares. The put/call ratio of FCPT is 0.35, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 6,139K shares representing 6.67% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,059K shares , representing an increase of 1.29%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FCPT by 6.15% over the last quarter.

Victory Capital Management holds 4,762K shares representing 5.18% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,779K shares , representing a decrease of 0.36%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FCPT by 23.98% over the last quarter.

VGSIX - Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund Investor Shares holds 3,696K shares representing 4.02% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,658K shares , representing an increase of 1.02%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FCPT by 5.26% over the last quarter.

SSGSX - Victory Sycamore Small Company Opportunity Fund holds 3,050K shares representing 3.32% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,080K shares , representing a decrease of 0.98%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FCPT by 6.03% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 2,813K shares representing 3.06% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,804K shares , representing an increase of 0.32%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FCPT by 11.54% over the last quarter.

Four Corners Property Trust Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

FCPT, headquartered in Mill Valley, CA, is a real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the acquisition and leasing of restaurant properties. The Company seeks to grow its portfolio by acquiring additional real estate to lease, on a net basis, for use in the restaurant and retail industries.

