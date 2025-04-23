JMP Securities Initiates Coverage of Foghorn Therapeutics (FHTX) with Market Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 23, 2025, JMP Securities initiated coverage of Foghorn Therapeutics (NasdaqGM:FHTX) with a Market Outperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 176.65% Upside

As of April 3, 2025, the average one-year price target for Foghorn Therapeutics is $11.73/share. The forecasts range from a low of $4.04 to a high of $18.90. The average price target represents an increase of 176.65% from its latest reported closing price of $4.24 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Foghorn Therapeutics is 49MM, an increase of 115.40%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -2.38.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 195 funds or institutions reporting positions in Foghorn Therapeutics. This is an increase of 5 owner(s) or 2.63% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to FHTX is 0.08%, an increase of 48.00%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.03% to 41,790K shares. The put/call ratio of FHTX is 1.07, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Flagship Pioneering holds 12,674K shares representing 22.79% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Bvf holds 5,302K shares representing 9.53% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Deerfield Management Company, L.p. holds 3,256K shares representing 5.85% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,028K shares , representing an increase of 6.99%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FHTX by 30.91% over the last quarter.

Raymond James Financial holds 2,029K shares representing 3.65% ownership of the company.

FDGRX - Fidelity Growth Company Fund holds 1,898K shares representing 3.41% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,907K shares , representing a decrease of 0.46%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FHTX by 9.86% over the last quarter.

Foghorn Therapeutics Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Foghorn Therapeutics is pioneering the discovery and development of a new class of medicines targeting genetically determined dependencies within the chromatin regulatory system, an untapped opportunity for therapeutic intervention. The Company's proprietary Gene Traffic Control® platform gives it an integrated, mechanistic understanding of how the various components of the chromatin regulatory system interact, allowing it to identify, validate and potentially drug targets within the system.

