JMP Securities Initiates Coverage of Enovis (ENOV) with Market Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on October 3, 2024, JMP Securities initiated coverage of Enovis (NYSE:ENOV) with a Market Outperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 76.41% Upside

As of September 25, 2024, the average one-year price target for Enovis is $70.49/share. The forecasts range from a low of $62.62 to a high of $78.75. The average price target represents an increase of 76.41% from its latest reported closing price of $39.96 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Enovis is 1,816MM, a decrease of 5.12%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 3.06.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 659 funds or institutions reporting positions in Enovis. This is an increase of 5 owner(s) or 0.76% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ENOV is 0.24%, an increase of 11.87%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 5.05% to 75,947K shares. The put/call ratio of ENOV is 5.57, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

T. Rowe Price Investment Management holds 6,642K shares representing 11.89% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,589K shares , representing an increase of 0.80%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ENOV by 24.73% over the last quarter.

RPMGX - T. Rowe Price Mid-Cap Growth Fund holds 3,213K shares representing 5.75% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,220K shares , representing a decrease of 0.21%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ENOV by 22.18% over the last quarter.

Diamond Hill Capital Management holds 2,786K shares representing 4.99% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,434K shares , representing an increase of 12.64%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ENOV by 13.18% over the last quarter.

DAVENPORT & Co holds 2,316K shares representing 4.15% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,982K shares , representing an increase of 14.41%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ENOV by 17.05% over the last quarter.

Royce & Associates holds 2,057K shares representing 3.68% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,600K shares , representing an increase of 22.23%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ENOV by 2.53% over the last quarter.

Enovis Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Colfax Corporation is a leading diversified technology company that provides specialty medical technologies and fabrication technology products and services to customers around the world, principally under the DJO and ESAB brands. Colfax believes that its brands are among the most highly recognized in each of the markets that it serves. The Company uses its Colfax Business System ('CBS'), a comprehensive set of tools, processes and values, to create superior value for customers, shareholders and associates.

