JMP Securities Initiates Coverage of CoreWeave (MUN:I1V) with Market Perform Recommendation

May 25, 2025 — 05:02 pm EDT

Written by George Maybach for Fintel->

Fintel reports that on May 22, 2025, JMP Securities initiated coverage of CoreWeave (MUN:I1V) with a Market Perform recommendation.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

DE:I1V / CoreWeave, Inc. Shares Held by Institutions

Magnetar Financial holds 95,818K shares representing 26.48% ownership of the company.

Nvidia holds 24,182K shares representing 6.68% ownership of the company.

Coatue Management holds 14,403K shares representing 3.98% ownership of the company.

Jane Street Group holds 9,402K shares representing 2.60% ownership of the company.

Investment Management Corp of Ontario holds 8,682K shares representing 2.40% ownership of the company.

