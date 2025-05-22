JMP Securities Initiates Coverage of CoreWeave (CRWV) with Market Perform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on May 22, 2025, JMP Securities initiated coverage of CoreWeave (NasdaqGS:CRWV) with a Market Perform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 52.32% Downside

As of May 7, 2025, the average one-year price target for CoreWeave is $47.77/share. The forecasts range from a low of $36.36 to a high of $57.75. The average price target represents a decrease of 52.32% from its latest reported closing price of $100.18 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 110 funds or institutions reporting positions in CoreWeave. This is an increase of 100 owner(s) or 1,000.00% in the last quarter. The put/call ratio of CRWV is 1.08, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Magnetar Financial holds 95,818K shares representing 26.48% ownership of the company.

Nvidia holds 24,182K shares representing 6.68% ownership of the company.

Coatue Management holds 14,403K shares representing 3.98% ownership of the company.

Jane Street Group holds 9,402K shares representing 2.60% ownership of the company.

Investment Management Corp of Ontario holds 8,682K shares representing 2.40% ownership of the company.

