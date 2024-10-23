JMP Securities Initiates Coverage of Artivion (AORT) with Market Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on October 23, 2024, JMP Securities initiated coverage of Artivion (NYSE:AORT) with a Market Outperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 16.57% Upside

As of October 22, 2024, the average one-year price target for Artivion is $30.93/share. The forecasts range from a low of $29.90 to a high of $33.60. The average price target represents an increase of 16.57% from its latest reported closing price of $26.53 / share.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Artivion is 385MM, an increase of 2.03%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.05.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 395 funds or institutions reporting positions in Artivion. This is an increase of 24 owner(s) or 6.47% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to AORT is 0.16%, an increase of 17.49%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.28% to 42,224K shares. The put/call ratio of AORT is 0.04, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Macquarie Group holds 2,810K shares representing 6.71% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,798K shares , representing an increase of 0.42%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AORT by 2.41% over the last quarter.

Perceptive Advisors holds 2,794K shares representing 6.67% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,669K shares , representing an increase of 4.46%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AORT by 74.67% over the last quarter.

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 2,564K shares representing 6.12% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,638K shares , representing a decrease of 2.91%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AORT by 22.34% over the last quarter.

DCCAX - Delaware Small Cap Core Fund holds 2,332K shares representing 5.57% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,350K shares , representing a decrease of 0.76%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AORT by 21.31% over the last quarter.

Juniper Investment Company holds 2,098K shares representing 5.01% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Artivion Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Headquartered in suburban Atlanta, Georgia, CryoLife is a leader in the manufacturing, processing, and distribution of medical devices and implantable tissues used in cardiac and vascular surgical procedures focused on aortic repair. CryoLife markets and sells products in more than 100 countries worldwide.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.