JMP Securities Initiates Coverage of Applied Digital (BIT:1APLD) with Market Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on May 22, 2025, JMP Securities initiated coverage of Applied Digital (BIT:1APLD) with a Market Outperform recommendation.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 421 funds or institutions reporting positions in Applied Digital. This is an increase of 31 owner(s) or 7.95% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 1APLD is 0.35%, an increase of 6.40%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 6.29% to 175,702K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Hood River Capital Management holds 21,267K shares representing 9.46% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 15,147K shares , representing an increase of 28.77%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 1APLD by 19.35% over the last quarter.

HRSMX - Hood River Small-Cap Growth Fund Institutional Shares holds 9,203K shares representing 4.10% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,102K shares , representing an increase of 1.09%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 1APLD by 14.83% over the last quarter.

Oasis Management Co holds 8,733K shares representing 3.89% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,563K shares , representing an increase of 24.85%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 1APLD by 11.97% over the last quarter.

Nvidia holds 7,716K shares representing 3.43% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 5,339K shares representing 2.38% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,726K shares , representing an increase of 11.48%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 1APLD by 15.69% over the last quarter.

