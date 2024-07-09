JMP Securities Initiates Coverage of Angi (ANGI) with Market Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on July 9, 2024, JMP Securities initiated coverage of Angi (NasdaqGS:ANGI) with a Market Outperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 118.49% Upside

As of July 4, 2024, the average one-year price target for Angi is $4.09/share. The forecasts range from a low of $3.28 to a high of $7.35. The average price target represents an increase of 118.49% from its latest reported closing price of $1.87 / share.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Angi is 2,345MM, an increase of 79.19%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -0.02.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 165 funds or institutions reporting positions in Angi. This is an decrease of 12 owner(s) or 6.78% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ANGI is 0.08%, an increase of 16.45%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 7.63% to 66,019K shares. The put/call ratio of ANGI is 0.21, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Pale Fire Capital SE holds 5,986K shares representing 1.19% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,284K shares , representing a decrease of 4.99%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ANGI by 10.64% over the last quarter.

ArrowMark Colorado Holdings holds 4,611K shares representing 0.92% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,102K shares , representing a decrease of 10.66%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ANGI by 3.26% over the last quarter.

Renaissance Technologies holds 3,214K shares representing 0.64% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,162K shares , representing an increase of 1.62%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ANGI by 8.60% over the last quarter.

Westerly Capital Management holds 3,155K shares representing 0.63% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,475K shares , representing a decrease of 10.14%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ANGI by 26.98% over the last quarter.

Ulysses Management holds 2,762K shares representing 0.55% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Angi Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

ANGI Inc. turns home improvement jobs imagined into jobs well-done. People throughout North America and Europe rely on us to book quality home service pros across 500 different categories, from repairing and remodeling to cleaning and landscaping. Over 230,000 domestic service professionals actively seek consumer matches, complete jobs or advertise through ANGI Homeservices' platforms and consumers turn to at least one of our brands to find a pro for more than 25 million projects each year. The company has established category-transforming products through brands such as HomeAdvisor®, Angie's List®, Handy and Fixd Repair - as well as international brands such as HomeStars, MyHammer, MyBuilder, Instapro, Travaux and Werkspot. Its marketplaces have enabled more than 150 million consumer-to-pro connections, meaningfully redefining how easily and effectively home pros are discovered and hired. The Company is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.