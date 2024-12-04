JMP Securities Initiates Coverage of ABIVAX Société Anonyme - Depositary Receipt () (ABVX) with Market Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on December 4, 2024, JMP Securities initiated coverage of ABIVAX Société Anonyme - Depositary Receipt () (NasdaqGM:ABVX) with a Market Outperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 222.52% Upside

As of December 3, 2024, the average one-year price target for ABIVAX Société Anonyme - Depositary Receipt () is $26.77/share. The forecasts range from a low of $19.07 to a high of $48.44. The average price target represents an increase of 222.52% from its latest reported closing price of $8.30 / share.

The projected annual revenue for ABIVAX Société Anonyme - Depositary Receipt () is 1MM, a decrease of 89.00%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -2.17.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 45 funds or institutions reporting positions in ABIVAX Société Anonyme - Depositary Receipt (). This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ABVX is 0.64%, an increase of 20.56%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.75% to 28,196K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

TCG Crossover Management holds 6,057K shares. No change in the last quarter.

Deep Track Capital holds 3,579K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,180K shares , representing a decrease of 16.78%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ABVX by 20.70% over the last quarter.

Cormorant Asset Management holds 2,130K shares. No change in the last quarter.

Great Point Partners holds 2,129K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,472K shares , representing a decrease of 16.13%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ABVX by 15.29% over the last quarter.

Blackstone Group holds 1,522K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,862K shares , representing a decrease of 22.31%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ABVX by 25.63% over the last quarter.

