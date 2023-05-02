JMP Securities Downgrades Walker & Dunlop (WD)

Fintel reports that on May 2, 2023, JMP Securities downgraded their outlook for Walker & Dunlop (NYSE:WD) from Market Outperform to Market Perform .

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 61.32% Upside

As of April 24, 2023, the average one-year price target for Walker & Dunlop is 108.38. The forecasts range from a low of 101.00 to a high of $117.60. The average price target represents an increase of 61.32% from its latest reported closing price of 67.18.

The projected annual revenue for Walker & Dunlop is 1,485MM, an increase of 20.10%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 8.15.

Walker & Dunlop Declares $0.63 Dividend

On February 21, 2023 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.63 per share ($2.52 annualized). Shareholders of record as of March 8, 2023 received the payment on March 23, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.60 per share.

At the current share price of $67.18 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 3.75%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 2.23%, the lowest has been 1.30%, and the highest has been 5.15%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.60 (n=237).

The current dividend yield is 2.53 standard deviations above the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.39. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.75%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 553 funds or institutions reporting positions in Walker & Dunlop. This is a decrease of 16 owner(s) or 2.81% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to WD is 0.21%, a decrease of 11.77%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2.92% to 28,922K shares. The put/call ratio of WD is 1.61, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 2,275K shares representing 6.83% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,245K shares, representing an increase of 1.30%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in WD by 13.61% over the last quarter.

Janus Henderson Group holds 2,003K shares representing 6.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,963K shares, representing an increase of 1.99%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in WD by 68.07% over the last quarter.

JATTX - Janus Henderson Triton Fund Class T holds 1,003K shares representing 3.01% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

T. Rowe Price Investment Management holds 955K shares representing 2.87% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 749K shares, representing an increase of 21.58%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in WD by 14.80% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 955K shares representing 2.87% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 943K shares, representing an increase of 1.27%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in WD by 12.32% over the last quarter.

Walker & Dunlop Background Information

Walker & Dunlop, headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland, is one of the largest commercial real estate finance companies in the United States. The company provides a comprehensive range of capital solutions for all commercial real estate asset classes, as well as investment sales brokerage services to owners of multifamily properties. Walker & Dunlop is included on the S&P SmallCap 600 Index and was ranked as one of FORTUNE Magazine's Fastest Growing Companies in 2014, 2017, and 2018. Walker & Dunlop's 1000+ professionals in 41 offices across the nation have an unyielding commitment to client satisfaction.

