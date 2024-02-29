JMP Securities Downgrades Vacasa (VCSA)

Fintel reports that on February 29, 2024, JMP Securities downgraded their outlook for Vacasa (NasdaqGS:VCSA) from Market Outperform to Market Perform .

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 1.26% Downside

As of February 24, 2024, the average one-year price target for Vacasa is 11.12. The forecasts range from a low of 8.08 to a high of $15.75. The average price target represents a decrease of 1.26% from its latest reported closing price of 11.26.

The projected annual revenue for Vacasa is 1,629MM, an increase of 40.59%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -0.26.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 66 funds or institutions reporting positions in Vacasa. This is a decrease of 74 owner(s) or 52.86% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to VCSA is 0.02%, a decrease of 91.80%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 96.53% to 5,247K shares. The put/call ratio of VCSA is 0.04, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Silver Lake Group, L.L.C. holds 3,124K shares representing 25.08% ownership of the company.

Comprehensive Financial Management holds 272K shares representing 2.19% ownership of the company.

Tpg Gp A holds 214K shares representing 1.72% ownership of the company.

Palogic Value Management holds 132K shares representing 1.06% ownership of the company.

Kemnay Advisory Services holds 126K shares representing 1.02% ownership of the company.

Vacasa Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Vacasa is the leading vacation rental management platform in North America, transforming the vacation rental experience by integrating purpose-built technology with expert local and national teams. Homeowners enjoy earning significant incremental income on one of their most valuable assets, delivered by the company’s unmatched technology that adjusts rates in real time to maximize revenue. Guests can relax comfortably in Vacasa’s 35,000+ homes across more than 400 destinations in North America, Belize and Costa Rica, knowing that 24/7 support is just a phone call away. In addition to enabling guests to search, discover and book its properties on Vacasa.com and the Vacasa Guest App, Vacasa provides valuable, professionally managed inventory to top channel partners, including Airbnb, Booking.com and Vrbo.

