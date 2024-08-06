JMP Securities Downgrades Teradata (LSE:0LEE)

Fintel reports that on August 6, 2024, JMP Securities downgraded their outlook for Teradata (LSE:0LEE) from Market Outperform to Market Perform.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 51.58% Upside

As of July 24, 2024, the average one-year price target for Teradata is 45.60 GBX/share. The forecasts range from a low of 31.99 GBX to a high of 62.35 GBX. The average price target represents an increase of 51.58% from its latest reported closing price of 30.08 GBX / share.

The projected annual revenue for Teradata is 1,915MM. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 2.41.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 873 funds or institutions reporting positions in Teradata. This is an decrease of 13 owner(s) or 1.47% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 0LEE is 0.18%, an increase of 1.39%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2.14% to 103,284K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Lynrock Lake holds 6,067K shares representing 6.21% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,067K shares , representing an increase of 16.48%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 0LEE by 4.73% over the last quarter.

Ameriprise Financial holds 5,199K shares representing 5.32% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,801K shares , representing a decrease of 11.59%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0LEE by 86.58% over the last quarter.

American Century Companies holds 3,300K shares representing 3.38% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,024K shares , representing an increase of 8.36%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0LEE by 11.35% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 3,076K shares representing 3.15% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,068K shares , representing an increase of 0.25%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0LEE by 18.77% over the last quarter.

IJH - iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF holds 3,045K shares representing 3.12% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,969K shares , representing an increase of 2.50%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0LEE by 17.95% over the last quarter.

