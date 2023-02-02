JMP Securities Downgrades Peloton Interactive, Inc. (PTON)

On February 2, 2023, JMP Securities downgraded their outlook for Peloton Interactive, Inc. from Market Outperform to Market Perform.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 16.04% Downside

As of February 2, 2023, the average one-year price target for Peloton Interactive, Inc. is $13.74. The forecasts range from a low of $4.54 to a high of $36.75. The average price target represents a decrease of 16.04% from its latest reported closing price of $16.36.

The projected annual revenue for Peloton Interactive, Inc. is $2,724MM, a decrease of 19.73%. The projected annual EPS is $-2.64.

What are large shareholders doing?

Price T Rowe Associates holds 38,764,584 shares representing 11.40% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 44,787,453 shares, representing a decrease of 15.54%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PTON by 15.28% over the last quarter.

AGTHX - GROWTH FUND OF AMERICA holds 13,985,271 shares representing 4.11% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,984,000 shares, representing an increase of 57.21%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PTON by 102.23% over the last quarter.

Dragoneer Investment Group holds 10,745,815 shares representing 3.16% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 10,188,515 shares, representing an increase of 5.19%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PTON by 18.17% over the last quarter.

Darsana Capital Partners holds 10,000,000 shares representing 2.94% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,500,000 shares, representing an increase of 25.00%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PTON by 4.03% over the last quarter.

PRGFX - T. Rowe Price Growth Stock Fund holds 9,746,352 shares representing 2.87% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,786,525 shares, representing a decrease of 0.41%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PTON by 20.66% over the last quarter.

Fund Sentiment

There are 717 funds or institutions reporting positions in Peloton Interactive, Inc.. This is a decrease of 102 owner(s) or 12.45%.

Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to US:PTON is 0.1387%, a decrease of 7.3640%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 3.38% to 294,466K shares.

Peloton Interactive Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Peloton is the leading interactive fitness platform in the world with a loyal community of more than 3.6 million Members. The company pioneered connected, technology-enabled fitness, and the streaming of immersive, instructor-led boutique classes for its Members anytime, anywhere. Peloton makes fitness entertaining, approachable, effective, and convenient, while fostering social connections that encourage its Members to be the best versions of themselves. An innovator at the nexus of fitness, technology, and media, Peloton has reinvented the fitness industry by developing a first- of-its-kind subscription platform that seamlessly combines the best equipment, proprietary networked software, and world-class streaming digital fitness and wellness content, creating a product that its Members love. The brand's immersive content is accessible through the Peloton Bike, Peloton Tread, Peloton Bike+, Peloton Tread+, and Peloton App, which allows access to a full slate of fitness classes across disciplines, on any iOS or Android device, Apple TV, Fire TV, Roku TVs, and Chromecast and Android TV. Founded in 2012 and headquartered in New York City, Peloton has a growing number of retail showrooms across the US, UK, Canada and Germany.

