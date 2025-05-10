JMP Securities Downgrades Iovance Biotherapeutics (BIT:1IOVA)

Fintel reports that on May 9, 2025, JMP Securities downgraded their outlook for Iovance Biotherapeutics (BIT:1IOVA) from Market Outperform to Market Perform.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 523 funds or institutions reporting positions in Iovance Biotherapeutics. This is an increase of 10 owner(s) or 1.95% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 1IOVA is 0.16%, an increase of 15.99%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2.93% to 280,557K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Mhr Fund Management holds 24,417K shares representing 7.45% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 23,997K shares , representing an increase of 1.72%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 1IOVA by 18.70% over the last quarter.

Perceptive Advisors holds 22,112K shares representing 6.74% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 26,618K shares , representing a decrease of 20.38%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 1IOVA by 14.72% over the last quarter.

Hood River Capital Management holds 8,992K shares representing 2.74% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,145K shares , representing an increase of 9.42%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 1IOVA by 20.44% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 8,609K shares representing 2.63% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,718K shares , representing a decrease of 1.27%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 1IOVA by 23.31% over the last quarter.

IWM - iShares Russell 2000 ETF holds 7,382K shares representing 2.25% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,599K shares , representing an increase of 10.61%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 1IOVA by 15.05% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.