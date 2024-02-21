JMP Securities Downgrades Granite Point Mortgage Trust (GPMT)

Fintel reports that on February 20, 2024, JMP Securities downgraded their outlook for Granite Point Mortgage Trust (NYSE:GPMT) from Market Outperform to Market Perform .

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 54.42% Upside

As of January 20, 2024, the average one-year price target for Granite Point Mortgage Trust is 6.95. The forecasts range from a low of 5.81 to a high of $8.40. The average price target represents an increase of 54.42% from its latest reported closing price of 4.50.

The projected annual revenue for Granite Point Mortgage Trust is 93MM. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.77.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 262 funds or institutions reporting positions in Granite Point Mortgage Trust. This is an increase of 8 owner(s) or 3.15% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to GPMT is 0.06%, an increase of 56.32%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 4.98% to 28,145K shares. The put/call ratio of GPMT is 0.22, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,593K shares representing 3.15% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Acadian Asset Management holds 1,290K shares representing 2.55% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 973K shares, representing an increase of 24.61%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in GPMT by 49.40% over the last quarter.

IWM - iShares Russell 2000 ETF holds 1,231K shares representing 2.43% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,255K shares, representing a decrease of 1.92%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GPMT by 5.49% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 1,144K shares representing 2.26% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,062K shares, representing an increase of 7.14%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in GPMT by 15.13% over the last quarter.

Arete Wealth Advisors holds 1,092K shares representing 2.16% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 754K shares, representing an increase of 30.94%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GPMT by 22.36% over the last quarter.

Granite Point Mortgage Trust Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. is a Maryland corporation focused on directly originating, investing inand managing senior floating rate commercial mortgage loans and other debt and debt-like commercial realestate investments. Granite Point is headquartered in New York, NY.

