News & Insights

Stocks

JMP says Robinhood acquisition of TradePMR ‘has strong strategic merits’

November 19, 2024 — 12:15 pm EST

Written by TheFly for TipRanks ->

JMP Securities notes that Robinhood (HOOD) is entering $7T-plus complementary addressable market with announced acquisition of TradePMR. The firm believes the acquisition has strong strategic merits and is “not surprised.” JMP notes it has argued in research reports that the RIA custodial space represents a complementary adjacency for Robinhood, leveraging much of its existing infrastructure and capabilities, opening a new subset of the market that is growing with long-term secular tailwinds, and providing more capabilities for existing customers and new customers as Robinhood attempts to increasingly expand with wealthier customers. Robinhood did not provide financial details around the transaction, but the firm estimates modest accretion initially with a much more material long-term opportunity. JMP has an Outperform rating on Robinhood with a price target of $40 on the shares.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See the top stocks recommended by analysts >>

Read More on HOOD:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

HOOD

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.