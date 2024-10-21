News & Insights

JMF Announces Strategic Loan Refinancing

October 21, 2024 — 02:53 am EDT

Japan Retail Investment (JP:8953) has released an update.

Japan Metropolitan Fund Investment Corporation (JMF) is set to refinance an existing loan of 1,500 million yen due on November 1, 2024. The refinancing involves short-term borrowings with Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Bank and MUFG Bank, with a combined loan term of approximately 0.2 to 0.3 years at floating interest rates. This strategic move maintains JMF’s overall debt level while extending the maturity profile of its obligations.

