JMBS Makes Bullish Cross Above Critical Moving Average

In trading on Thursday, shares of the Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (Symbol: JMBS) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $44.92, changing hands as high as $44.94 per share. Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities shares are currently trading trading flat on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of JMBS shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, JMBS's low point in its 52 week range is $43.4518 per share, with $47.06 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $44.91.

Click here to find out which 9 other ETFs recently crossed above their 200 day moving average »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.