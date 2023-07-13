JMBS Breaks Above 200-Day Moving Average - Bullish for JMBS

In trading on Thursday, shares of the JMBS ETF (Symbol: JMBS) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $45.85, changing hands as high as $45.94 per share. JMBS shares are currently trading up about 0.5% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of JMBS shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Looking at the chart above, JMBS's low point in its 52 week range is $43.31 per share, with $49.3675 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $45.89.
