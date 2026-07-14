Is J.M. Smucker's Uncrustables Still Its Biggest Growth Driver?

The J.M. Smucker Co. SJM has several established brands across coffee, frozen foods and pet food, but Uncrustables continues to stand out as one of the company's most important growth platforms. Rising household adoption, broader distribution and continued innovation have helped the brand strengthen its contribution across multiple businesses.



The momentum continued in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2026. Uncrustables net sales increased 8%, marking the brand's strongest quarterly growth rate of the fiscal year. The performance helped the U.S. Retail Frozen Handheld and Spreads segment deliver 1% net sales growth despite declines in Jif peanut butter and Smucker's fruit spreads. The brand also supported the Away From Home segment, where higher Uncrustables demand contributed to 15% net sales growth during the quarter.



Uncrustables has now grown into an approximately $1 billion annual sales brand. Around 75% of sales come from U.S. Retail, with the remaining 25% generated through Away From Home channels. Within the U.S. Retail Frozen Handheld and Spreads segment, Uncrustables accounts for 40% of annual net sales, highlighting its increasing importance to the company's portfolio.



The growth opportunity remains substantial. Uncrustables added approximately 3 million new households over the past year, yet household penetration is still only 27%, leaving ample room for expansion. To build on that momentum, The J.M. Smucker is broadening distribution and introducing new offerings. Beginning this summer, all Uncrustables varieties will be fridge-friendly and remain fresh in the refrigerator for up to five days. It has also introduced varieties containing 12 grams of protein to expand into breakfast and morning snacking occasions.



Uncrustables has become more than a successful brand. Its expanding consumer reach, product innovation and presence across both retail and Away From Home channels make it one of SJM's most important organic growth platforms.

SJM Stock Price Performance, Valuation & Estimates

Shares of the Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) company have gained 5.6% over the past year against the industry’s decline of 21.9%.

SJM Price Performance Versus Industry



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From a valuation standpoint, SJM trades at a forward price-to-earnings ratio of 10.96, lower than the industry’s average of 14.55.

SJM Valuation Compared to Industry



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The Zacks Consensus Estimate for SJM’s current and next fiscal-year earnings per share implies year-over-year growth of 8.7% and 6.9%, respectively.

Better-Ranked Stocks to Consider

United Natural Foods, Inc. UNFI, a major food wholesaler serving grocery retailers, currently sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for United Natural’s current and next fiscal-year earnings per share suggests a year-over-year increase of 254.9% and 21.4%, respectively. UNFI delivered a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 29.9%, on average.



Mama's Creations, Inc. MAMA, a maker of refrigerated prepared foods for retail and foodservice, carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) at present.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Mama's Creations’ current and next fiscal-year EPS suggests growth of 73.3% and 46.2%, respectively, from the prior-year reported levels. MAMA delivered a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 129.2%, on average.



Hormel Foods Corporation HRL, a global branded food company offering meat, protein and packaged food products, carries a Zacks Rank #2.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Hormel Foods’ current and next fiscal-year EPS calls for a year-over-year jump of 9.5% and 3.5%, respectively. HRL delivered a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 3.2%, on average.

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The J. M. Smucker Company (SJM) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Hormel Foods Corporation (HRL) : Free Stock Analysis Report

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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