J.M. Smucker's Coffee Sales Rise: Is Pricing Still the Key Driver?

The J. M. Smucker Company’s SJM U.S. Retail Coffee segment posted solid sales in the second quarter of fiscal 2026, with pricing being the main driver of growth. Segment net sales increased about 21% year over year to $848.9 million, supported by higher net price realization across brands such as Folgers, Dunkin and Cafe Bustelo.



Management stated that comparable net sales growth in the quarter was mainly price-led. Pricing contributed 11 percentage points to comparable sales growth, highlighting the continued ability of the coffee portfolio to absorb higher prices despite a cautious consumer backdrop. Strong brand positioning and category relevance have allowed this Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) company to rely on pricing actions to offset cost pressures and sustain revenue momentum.



However, volume and mix trends remained a challenge. The coffee business experienced volume declines during the quarter as consumers adjusted to prior price increases and sought value-oriented options. Management acknowledged these elasticity pressures but also pointed to improvement versus earlier expectations. Based on recent trends, SJM revised its full-year elasticity view for U.S. Retail Coffee and now expects an adverse net impact of 40 cents in fiscal 2026, an improvement from its previous assumption.



Apart from this, The J.M. Smucker expects an unfavorable impact of 50 cents from the previously incurred green coffee tariff costs in fiscal 2026, which it does not plan to fully pass on to consumers. These costs are expected to roll off in the next fiscal year, assuming trade policies remain unchanged.



Overall, the second quarter reinforces that pricing continues to do much of the heavy lifting in The J.M. Smucker’s coffee business. Higher net price realization helped offset softer volumes and supported segment growth, even as elasticity remains a factor. Improving elasticity trends and clearer cost visibility suggest that some pressure on volumes could gradually ease, though pricing discipline remains a key driver of near-term performance.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Shares of SJM have dipped 6% in the past six months compared with the industry’s decline of 13.7%.

3 Consumer Staple Stocks to Consider

The Vita Coco Company, Inc. COCO develops, markets and distributes coconut water products under the Vita Coco brand name in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa and the Asia Pacific. COCO currently sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Vita Coco's current fiscal-year sales and earnings implies growth of 18% and 15%, respectively, from the year-ago reported figures. Vita Coco delivered a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 30.4%, on average.



Monster Beverage Corporation MNST engages in the development, marketing, sale and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. MNST currently sports a Zacks Rank #1.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Monster Beverage's current fiscal-year sales and earnings indicates an increase of 9.7% and 22.8%, respectively, from the year-ago actuals. MNST delivered a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 5.5%, on average.



United Natural Foods, Inc. UNFI distributes natural, organic, specialty, produce and conventional grocery and non-food products in the United States and Canada. At present, United Natural sports a Zacks Rank of 1.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for United Natural’s current fiscal-year sales and earnings suggests growth of 1% and 187.3%, respectively, from the year-ago reported figures. UNFI delivered a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 52.1%, on average.

