The J.M. Smucker Uncrustables Drives Growth: More Upside Ahead?

The J.M. Smucker Company SJM is increasingly leaning on Uncrustables as a meaningful driver within its growth mix, supported by continued household expansion, innovation and broader availability. The brand’s performance reflects a combination of increased adoption, new consumption occasions and expanding distribution.



In the third quarter of fiscal 2026, Uncrustables posted net sales growth of 10% at the overall company level and is expected to achieve its $1 billion annual net sales target this fiscal year. The brand’s scale continues to build within the portfolio, contributing to overall sales growth.



A key factor supporting further expansion is household penetration. Uncrustables added approximately 3.5 million new households over the past year, with penetration currently at 26%. The brand also continues to over-index to households with kids and Millennials, indicating broad consumer appeal.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Innovation remains an important contributor. The introduction of fridge-friendly Uncrustables allows the product to be stored in the refrigerator for up to five days, improving convenience and accessibility. Protein-focused offerings targeting breakfast and morning snacking have gained traction, reaching $1 million in weekly measured retail dollar sales.



Distribution gains are also supporting growth. In the convenience channel, monthly measured retail dollar sales for Uncrustables have tripled versus the prior year, reflecting increased availability in immediate consumption occasions. Taken together, Uncrustables is expanding through greater household reach, product innovation and broader channel presence, reinforcing its role as a key growth driver for this Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) company.



Shares of SJM have dipped 2.7% in the past three months compared with the industry’s decline of 3.5%.

Stocks to Consider

The Hershey Company HSY engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. It sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) at present. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Hershey’s current financial-year sales and earnings indicates growth of 4.8% and 30.1%, respectively, from the prior-year reported levels. HSY delivered a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 17.2%, on average.



Mama's Creations, Inc. MAMA manufactures and markets fresh deli-prepared foods in the United States. At present, MAMA sports a Zacks Rank of 1. Mama's Creations delivered a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 133.3%, on average.



The consensus estimate for Mama's Creations’ current fiscal-year sales and earnings implies growth of 39.9% and 44.4%, respectively, from the year-ago figures.



US Foods Holding Corp. USFD engages in the marketing, sale and distribution of fresh, frozen and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers in the United States. USFD currently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). US Foods Holding delivered a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 2.2%, on average.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for US Foods Holding’s current fiscal-year sales and earnings calls for growth of 5.4% and 20.9%, respectively, from the year-ago figures.

5 Stocks Set to Double

Each was handpicked by a Zacks expert as the favorite stock to gain +100% or more in the months ahead. They include

Stock #1: A Disruptive Force with Notable Growth and Resilience

Stock #2: Bullish Signs Signaling to Buy the Dip

Stock #3: One of the Most Compelling Investments in the Market

Stock #4: Leader In a Red-Hot Industry Poised for Growth

Stock #5: Modern Omni-Channel Platform Coiled to Spring

Most of the stocks in this report are flying under Wall Street radar, which provides a great opportunity to get in on the ground floor. While not all picks can be winners, previous recommendations have soared +171%, +209% and +232%.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Hershey Company (The) (HSY) : Free Stock Analysis Report

The J. M. Smucker Company (SJM) : Free Stock Analysis Report

US Foods Holding Corp. (USFD) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Mama's Creations, Inc. (MAMA) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.