The J.M. Smucker Sells Value Brands to JTM Foods in Portfolio Move

The J. M. Smucker Company SJM has completed the divestiture of its Cloverhill and Big Texas brands, along with certain private-label products, to JTM Foods, LLC. Valued at approximately $40 million in cash, this transaction was finalized following a definitive agreement signed on Jan. 31, 2025. This move aligns with The J.M. Smucker’s strategic efforts to streamline its operations and focus on high-growth opportunities within core categories.

The J.M. Smucker Divestiture Details

The transaction includes the trademarks and licenses associated with the divested brands and a manufacturing facility in Chicago, IL. The company highlighted that nearly 400 employees would transition to JTM Foods as part of the deal. The sale is expected to streamline SJM’s manufacturing operations, enabling more efficient resource allocation and cost savings.



Financially, the transaction is anticipated to impact The J.M. Smucker’s fiscal 2025 net sales by roughly $10 million. However, the company has stated that the divestiture will have minimal impact on its full-year adjusted earnings per share.



This move supports SJM’s long-term strategy of optimizing its product mix and reinforcing market presence in sweet baked goods through Hostess. By reducing operational complexities, the company aims to drive sustained growth and enhance profitability in this high-priority category.

SJM Stock Past Month Performance



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

SJM’s Strategic Vision

The J.M. Smucker is strategically streamlining business to strengthen its leadership in the sweet baked goods category. The company’s recent divestitures reflect a focused approach to optimizing resources, enhancing operational efficiency and revitalizing the Hostess brand. By implementing cost-saving measures and simplifying manufacturing operations, SJM aims to drive profitability while improving overall business agility.



Innovation and brand expansion remain central to the company’s long-term growth strategy. By investing in new product development and diversifying its portfolio, The J.M. Smucker seeks to capture emerging consumer segments and sustain market relevance. Leveraging market trends, the company continues to introduce products that align with evolving consumer preferences, ensuring long-term competitive advantage.



SJM has also demonstrated resilience in margin protection through disciplined cost management strategies. Investments in price-pack architecture, hedging and supply-chain efficiencies have played a critical role in maintaining profitability. Despite inflationary pressures, the company has effectively managed pricing elasticity to sustain demand without eroding margins. Continued cost discipline will be key to navigating macroeconomic challenges while ensuring financial stability.

SJM’s Outlook

This divestiture indicates The J.M. Smucker’s strategic focus on refining its brand portfolio and strengthening position in the competitive sweet baked goods market. By divesting non-core assets, the company can allocate resources toward high-growth initiatives, driving long-term success. This streamlined approach enhances operational efficiency and reinforces Jits commitment to sustainable growth. SJM currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).



In the past month, the SJM stock has gained 7.8%, outperforming the industry’s growth of 5% and the S&P 500 index’s decline of 2.2%.

Stocks to Consider

Post Holdings, Inc. POST operates as a consumer-packaged goods holding company in the United States and internationally. It currently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Post Holdings’ current fiscal-year sales and earnings indicates growth of 0.3% and 2.2%, respectively, from the prior-year reported levels. POST delivered a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 22.3%, on average.



Lancaster Colony Corporation LANC engages in the manufacturing and marketing of specialty food products for the retail and food-service channels in the United States. It currently holds a Zacks Rank #2. LANC delivered a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 1.7%, on average.



The consensus estimate for Lancaster Colony’s current financial-year sales and earnings implies growth of 3.1% and 6.1%, respectively, from the year-ago period’s reported figure.



Tyson Foods, Inc. TSN operates as a food company worldwide. It currently has a Zacks Rank #2. TSN delivered a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 52%, on average.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Tyson Foods’ current financial-year sales and earnings indicates growth of 0.9% and 22.6%, respectively, from the prior-year reported levels.

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

