J.M. Smucker Sees Steady Lift From Uncrustables Brand Momentum

The J. M. Smucker Company SJM is seeing consistent strength from its Uncrustables brand, which stood out once again in the first quarter of fiscal 2026. Sales for the product line increased across both the U.S. retail frozen handheld and spreads, and the International and Away From Home segment, underscoring its role as a key growth driver.



Uncrustables has moved beyond its roots as a household staple. On the company’s first-quarterearnings call management pointed to strong demand in convenience stores and institutional channels such as universities, alongside steady adoption from families and athletes. This broader consumer base is allowing the brand to remain resilient even as categories like peanut butter and snack cakes experience softer volume trends.



The J. M. Smucker is backing this momentum with meaningful investment. Its new facility in McCalla, AL, is set to boost capacity and provide the scalability needed to meet the rising demand for convenient, ready-to-eat options. These investments position the brand to sustain its growth trajectory over the long term.



Pricing has been another tailwind. Higher net pricing within the frozen handheld portfolio supported results in the first quarter, offsetting heavier trade spending in peanut butter. At the same time, lower pre-production costs tied to the new facility helped relieve some of the pressure on margins.



Uncrustables has become more than a niche lunchbox item. With growing distribution, strong consumer loyalty and improving production efficiency, the brand now represents one of Smucker’s most dependable growth platforms.

SJM’s Zacks Rank & Share Price Performance

Shares of this Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) company have rallied 10.1% in the past three months against the industry’s 3% drop. The branded food and beverage products company has also outpaced the broader Consumer – Staples sector, which declined 2.1%. Meanwhile, the S&P 500 witnessed an increase of 12.4% during the same time frame.

SJM Price Performance vs. Industry, S&P 500 & Sector



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

SJM’s Valuation Under the Spotlight

The J. M. Smucker’s current valuation suggests the stock is attractively priced compared to both its industry and the broader Consumer Staples sector. SJM currently trades at a forward 12-month P/E ratio of 11.27 compared with the industry average of 15.59 and the sector average of 16.92.

SJM P/E Ratio (Forward 12 Months)



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

