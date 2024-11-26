J.M. Smucker rises 8.2%

J.M. Smucker (SJM) is up 8.2%, or $9.31 to $122.93.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See Insiders’ Hot Stocks on TipRanks >>

Read More on SJM:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.