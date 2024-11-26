J.M. Smucker rises 8.2%

J.M. Smucker (SJM) is up 8.2%, or $9.31 to $122.93.
- J.M. Smucker reports Q2 adjusted EPS $2.76, consensus $2.51
- J.M. Smucker raises FY25 adjusted EPS view to $9.70-$10.10 from $9.60-$10.00
