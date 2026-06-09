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J.M. Smucker Reports Net Income In Q4

June 09, 2026 — 07:34 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - The J.M. Smucker Co. (SJM) reported fourth quarter net income of $388.1 million, or $3.64 per common share, compared to a net loss of $729.0 million, or $6.85 per share, in the prior year period. Adjusted earnings per share increased to $2.77 from $2.31.

Net sales for the three months ended April 30, 2026 were $2.27 billion, a 6% increase from $2.14 billion in the prior year period. Net sales excluding the divestiture and foreign currency exchange increased 6 percent.

For fiscal 2027, the company expects net sales to decrease 3.0 to 4.0 percent, adjusted earnings per share to range from $9.75 to $10.25, and free cash flow of approximately $1.0 billion.

In pre-market trading on NYSE, J.M. Smucker shares are up 3.68 percent to $105.50.

For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
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