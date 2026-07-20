The J.M. Smucker Raises Dividend, Reinforces Growth Strategy

The J.M. Smucker Co. SJM continues to reinforce the shareholder-friendly capital allocation strategy, underscoring confidence in its cash-generating ability despite an evolving consumer and cost environment. The latest dividend hike also extends the company's long-standing record of rewarding investors.



The company announced a 2% increase in its quarterly dividend to $1.12 per common share from $1.10. The dividend will be paid on Sept. 1, 2026, to its shareholders of record as of Aug. 14. The latest increase marks the 25th consecutive fiscal year of dividend growth, highlighting SJM's consistent focus on returning capital to its shareholders through regular payouts.



The dividend announcement comes on the back of a year marked by solid cash generation. In fiscal 2026, The J.M. Smucker generated $1.5 billion in operating cash flow and $1.2 billion in free cash flow, while returning approximately $465 million to its shareholders through dividends. In fiscal 2026, the company also repaid $720 million of debt, reflecting a balanced approach toward strengthening its balance sheet while maintaining shareholder distributions.



Operationally, the business ended fiscal 2026 on a strong note. Fiscal fourth-quarter net sales increased 6% year over year to $2.3 billion, while adjusted earnings per share climbed 20% to $2.77. Growth was supported by pricing actions, resilient demand across key categories and improved profitability, leading to stronger operating cash flow. For fiscal 2027, SJM projects adjusted earnings per share of $9.75-$10.25 and approximately $1 billion in free cash flow, providing continued financial flexibility to support investments, debt reduction and shareholder returns.



Although fiscal 2027 sales are projected to decline 3-4% due to lower coffee pricing and softer volume/mix, the company's strong cash generation, disciplined debt reduction and consistent dividend growth underscore the resilience of its business model. The latest dividend increase reinforces confidence in SJM's ability to sustain shareholder returns while navigating commodity cost fluctuations and evolving consumer demand.

The J.M. Smucker’s Zacks Rank & Share Price Performance

Shares of this Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) company have gained 6.5% over the past year, outperforming the broader Consumer Staples sector’s growth of 1.3% and the industry’s decline of 21.7%. However, the figure is down from the S&P 500’s 21.2% growth during the same period.

SJM Stock's Past Year Performance



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Is SJM a Value Play Stock?

The J.M. Smucker currently trades at a forward 12-month P/E ratio of 11.09, which is lower than the industry average of 14.62. This suggests the stock is trading at a modest discount relative to its peers.

SJM P/E Ratio (Forward 12 Months)



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Stocks to Consider

United Natural Foods, Inc. UNFI distributes natural, organic, specialty, produce and conventional grocery and non-food products in the United States and Canada. At present, United Natural sports a Zacks Rank of 1 (Strong Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



The consensus estimate for United Natural’s current fiscal-year earnings implies growth of 254.9% from the year-ago figures. UNFI delivered a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 29.9%, on average.



Mama's Creations, Inc. MAMA manufactures and markets fresh deli-prepared foods in the United States. At present, MAMA holds a Zacks Rank of 2 (Buy). Mama's Creations delivered a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 129.2%, on average.



The consensus estimate for Mama's Creations’ current fiscal-year sales and earnings implies growth of 30% and 73.3%, respectively, from the year-ago figures.



Hormel Foods Corporation HRL develops, processes and distributes various meat, nuts and other food products to foodservice, convenience store and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. It carries a Zacks Rank of 2 at present. HRL delivered a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 3.2%, on average.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Hormel Foods’ current fiscal-year sales and earnings indicates growth of 1.4% and 9.5%, respectively, from the prior-year reported levels.

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The J. M. Smucker Company (SJM) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Hormel Foods Corporation (HRL) : Free Stock Analysis Report

United Natural Foods, Inc. (UNFI) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Mama's Creations, Inc. (MAMA) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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