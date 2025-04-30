Markets
SJM

J.M. Smucker Promotes COO John Brase To Additional Role Of President

April 30, 2025 — 09:23 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - J.M. Smucker Co. (SJM) announced Wednesday the promotion of Chief Operating Officer John Brase to the additional role of President, effective April 30, 2025.

In this expanded role, Brase will continue to have oversight of the Company's U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Frozen Handheld and Spreads, U.S. Retail Pet Foods and Sweet Baked Snacks segments and its International and Away from Home businesses, as well as the Company's Sales, Operations and Supply Chain functions, while expanding his support of growing and delivering the business.

His expanded responsibilities will include participation in certain external engagements and industry associations that will support in broadening the Company's influence with its constituents. Brase will continue to report to Mark Smucker, Chair of the Board and Chief Executive Officer.

Brase has served as Chief Operating Officer since 2020. He joined the Company with more than three decades of experience in the consumer goods industry, including significant work across brand management, business operations, manufacturing, marketing and sales.

Prior to joining Smucker, Brase held positions of increasing responsibility at Procter & Gamble, including leadership roles in sales, marketing, and brand management. Most recently, John served as Vice President and General Manager for P&G's $6 billion North America Family Care business.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

SJM

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.