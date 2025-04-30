J.M. Smucker Promotes COO John Brase To Additional Role Of President

(RTTNews) - J.M. Smucker Co. (SJM) announced Wednesday the promotion of Chief Operating Officer John Brase to the additional role of President, effective April 30, 2025.

In this expanded role, Brase will continue to have oversight of the Company's U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Frozen Handheld and Spreads, U.S. Retail Pet Foods and Sweet Baked Snacks segments and its International and Away from Home businesses, as well as the Company's Sales, Operations and Supply Chain functions, while expanding his support of growing and delivering the business.

His expanded responsibilities will include participation in certain external engagements and industry associations that will support in broadening the Company's influence with its constituents. Brase will continue to report to Mark Smucker, Chair of the Board and Chief Executive Officer.

Brase has served as Chief Operating Officer since 2020. He joined the Company with more than three decades of experience in the consumer goods industry, including significant work across brand management, business operations, manufacturing, marketing and sales.

Prior to joining Smucker, Brase held positions of increasing responsibility at Procter & Gamble, including leadership roles in sales, marketing, and brand management. Most recently, John served as Vice President and General Manager for P&G's $6 billion North America Family Care business.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.