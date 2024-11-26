News & Insights

J.M. Smucker price target raised to $130 from $116 at Jefferies

November 26, 2024 — 01:15 pm EST

Written by TheFly for TipRanks ->

Jefferies analyst Rob Dickerson raised the firm’s price target on J.M. Smucker (SJM) to $130 from $116 and keeps a Hold rating on the shares. The firm notes the company posted a solid Q2, with organic volumes impressive given the food sector backdrop. Margin over-delivery in Coffee aided by pricing with no total portfolio elasticity, but as coffee costs ramps from here, Jefferies anticipates elasticity to tick up/more pressured margins. Another strong Pet margin raises questions around how much stranded overheads are actually embedded, the firm adds.

