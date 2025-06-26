The J.M. Smucker To Eliminate FD&C Colors From All Consumer Foods By 2027

Markets
(RTTNews) - The J.M. Smucker Co. (SJM) announced its commitment to eliminate FD&C colors from all consumer food products by the end of calendar year 2027. While most of the Company's food portfolio is already free of FD&C colors, the transition will affect select items, including sugar-free fruit spreads, ice cream toppings, and certain products from its Hostess® brand portfolio.

Additionally, the majority of the Company's current K-12 school offerings are already free of FD&C colors. Smucker is collaborating with distribution partners to ensure that, by the 2026-2027 school year, products containing FD&C colors will no longer be sold to K-12 schools.

The Company has previously evolved its product offerings based on consumer preference and feedback, including removing high-fructose corn syrup from its Uncrustables sandwiches and introducing fruit spreads featuring ingredients from all natural sources as well as reduced sugar options.

