J.M. Smucker downgraded to Hold from Buy at Stifel

Stifel analyst Matthew Smith downgraded J.M. Smucker (SJM) to Hold from Buy with a price target of $125, down from $135. The firm lowered estimates, standing near consensus, noting that its downgrade reflects a lack of near term catalyst, softer volume recovery relative to peers, and potential for greater reinvestment requirements to improve volume growth.

