J.M. Smucker Divests Voortman to Sharpen Focus on Core Growth

The J.M. Smucker Co.’s SJM divestiture of the Voortman business to Second Nature Brands is a strategic effort to optimize its portfolio and focus on the company’s core growth areas. The deal, valued at $305 million, was originally announced on Oct. 22, 2024 and includes the Voortman trademarks, the company's leased manufacturing facility in Burlington, Ontario and the transfer of approximately 300 employees to Second Nature Brands.



This sale is part of J.M. Smucker's ongoing strategy to optimize its portfolio and focus on core growth brands that align with the company’s long-term business goals.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Strategic Rationale & Financial Implications for SJM

The sale of the Voortman business is part of a series of divestitures by J.M. Smucker to better align its operations with the company’s strategic priorities. Along with previous divestitures of the Canada condiment and Sahale Snacks businesses, this transaction demonstrates the company's ability to take decisive actions to focus on growth and profitability. By streamlining its portfolio, SJM positions itself to invest in areas with stronger growth potential, such as the company’s recent acquisition of Hostess Brands.



The divestiture has resulted in updates to J.M. Smucker's fiscal 2025 financial guidance. The company now expects full-year net sales to increase 7.5% to 8.5% year over year compared with the previous guidance of 8.5% to 9.5%, indicating the impact of removing approximately $65 million in net sales from the divested business.



This adjustment will be evenly distributed across the remaining fiscal quarters. On a comparable basis, which excludes sales from the Hostess Brands acquisition and prior divestitures such as Voortman, Canada condiment and Sahale Snacks businesses, net sales are expected to grow 1% to 2%.



J.M. Smucker has however reaffirmed its fiscal 2025 outlook for adjusted earnings per share (EPS), free cash flow and capital expenditures, as previously communicated in its Nov. 26, 2024, quarterly earnings report. These elements of the financial guidance remain unaffected by the Voortman divestiture. Adjusted EPS is expected to be between $9.70 and $10.10. The company anticipates free cash flow to be around $875 million, supported by operational efficiency and effective working capital management. Planned capital expenditures are anticipated at $450 million, demonstrating ongoing investments in capacity and infrastructure.

Factors Driving J.M. Smucker

J.M. Smucker is focused on portfolio optimization and growth in high-potential categories, with efforts centered on improving the Hostess brand through enhanced execution, expanded distribution and a new marketing campaign. Innovations like $1 value packs and refreshed packaging aim to deepen consumer engagement.



Uncrustables is a key growth driver, expected to exceed $1 billion in sales by fiscal 2026, supported by new products and increased production capacity. In the coffee segment, strategic pricing and co-promotions are addressing inflationary pressures, while Meow Mix continues to perform well in the pet portfolio. These initiatives imply a balanced strategy to navigate current challenges and drive long-term growth.

Wrapping Up

The abovementioned divestiture indicates J.M. Smucker's commitment to refining its brand portfolio to strengthen the company’s competitive position in key categories. This move demonstrates a clear focus on unlocking value for its shareholders while maintaining operational efficiency. Shares of this Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) company have increased 7.1% in the past six months, comfortably outpacing the industry’s 1.1% decline.

