News & Insights

Markets
SJM

J.M. Smucker Co. To Sell Its Voortman Cookie Brand - Quick Facts

October 22, 2024 — 09:20 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - The J.M. Smucker Co. (SJM) has entered into a definitive agreement to sell its Voortman cookie brand to Second Nature Brands, controlled by CapVest Partners LLP. The all-cash deal is valued at approximately $305 million. The transaction includes all Voortman trademarks and the company's leased manufacturing facility in Burlington, Ontario, Canada. Also, approximately 300 employees will transition with the business. The company said the decision reflects its continued commitment to optimize portfolio and reallocate resources to its core growth brands.

The company expects the divestiture to be dilutive to adjusted earnings per share by approximately $0.25 on a full-year basis. The company anticipates using the net proceeds from the transaction to pay down debt, which will contribute an earnings per share benefit of approximately $0.10 on a full-year basis.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

SJM

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.