JLR parent Tata Motors reports wider quarterly loss

India's Tata Motors Ltd posted a wider second-quarter loss on Monday, as semiconductor shortages wrecked production for the carmaker across key markets.

The parent of Jaguar Land Rover (JLR) reported a consolidated net loss of 44.42 billion rupees ($593.02 million)for the quarter ended Sept. 30, compared with a loss of 3.14 billion rupees a year earlier.

($1 = 74.9050 Indian rupees)

