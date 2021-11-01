JLR parent Tata Motors reports wider quarterly loss

BENGALURU, Nov 1 (Reuters) - India's Tata Motors Ltd TAMO.NS posted a wider second-quarter loss on Monday, as semiconductor shortages wrecked production for the carmaker across key markets.

The parent of Jaguar Land Rover (JLR) reported a consolidated net loss of 44.42 billion rupees ($593.02 million)for the quarter ended Sept. 30, compared with a loss of 3.14 billion rupees a year earlier.

($1 = 74.9050 Indian rupees)

(Reporting by Chandini Monnappa in Bengaluru; editing by Uttaresh.V)

((Chandini.M@thomsonreuters.com; +918061822697;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.