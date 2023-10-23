News & Insights

JLR opens UK EV test facility as it gears up for electric cars

Credit: REUTERS/TOBY MELVILLE

October 23, 2023 — 07:00 am EDT

Written by Nick Carey' for Reuters ->

LONDON, Oct 23 (Reuters) - Jaguar Land Rover (JLR) on Monday opened an electric vehicle test centre in England as it ramps up efforts to bring new electric models to market and catch-up with rivals.

The British luxury carmaker, which is owned by India's Tata Motors TAMO.NS, said earlier this year it will invest 15 billion pounds ($19 billion) over the next five years to develop EVs, with a new electric Jaguar coming in 2025.

The company has invested 250 million pounds ($304 million) in its new Future Energy Lab in Whitley as part of those plans, which include launching nine luxury EVs by 2030.

The carmaker said that by testing EVs on-site it would minimise the cost of shipping prototype cars around the world for testing as well as the emissions associated with the process.

($1 = 0.8224 pounds)

(Reporting By Nick Carey'; Editing by Kirsten Donovan)

((nick.carey@thomsonreuters.com; +44 7385 414 954;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.