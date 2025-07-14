Markets
JLL

JLL's Global Property Expo To Showcase Overseas Homes In Singapore From July 18-20

July 14, 2025 — 09:16 pm EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - JLL (JLL) will host the Global Property Expo from July 18-20, 2025, at B2, Sands Expo & Convention Centre in Singapore.

Running daily from 10:00 AM to 8:00 PM with free entry, the event is designed to help Singaporeans explore residential property investment opportunities abroad.

The expo will feature over 30 exhibitors representing properties from more than 20 countries, including key markets like London, Lisbon, Bali, Dubai, Bangkok, Tokyo, and Boston. Highlights include DAMAC Properties' luxury waterfront developments and the Asia debut of THIRDHOME, showcasing a new global property investment model.

Daily talks from 11:00 AM to 6:30 PM will cover topics such as tokenized property ownership and international buying strategies. The Opening Ceremony on July 18 will feature a keynote by Adam Challis, JLL's UK Research & Strategy Head. The event will close with a live-streamed panel, "Buyers' Toolkit," offering a step-by-step guide to overseas ownership.

Attendees can consult on-site with developers, mortgage consultants, legal experts, and immigration advisors to understand residency-linked purchases and navigate the legal and financial landscape. The expo promises a one-stop hub for Singaporeans planning to invest in residential properties abroad.

Monday, JLL closed at $255.76, or 0.44% lower on the NYSE.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

JLL

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.