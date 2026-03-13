JLL's Accelerate 2030 Strategy: What Do the New Growth Targets Signal?

Shares of Jones Lang LaSalle JLL drew investor attention after the company unveiled its new Accelerate 2030 strategy and long-term financial targets during its 2026 Investor Briefing. The announcement outlined a multi-year roadmap aimed at strengthening the firm’s competitive position while driving shareholder value through economic cycles. Management said the initiative builds on the company’s global platform, data capabilities and integrated advisory model as demand for commercial real estate services evolves.



Accelerate 2030 aims to strengthen JLL’s core businesses by expanding the use of data, technology and AI to enhance advisory services, improve real estate execution and deliver more integrated solutions for clients.



Alongside the strategy, JLL introduced clear long-term financial targets. The company is aiming for average annual revenue growth of about 8%, adjusted EBITDA growth of roughly 12%, and adjusted earnings per share growth of around 16% through the cycle. Management said these goals reflect confidence in the firm’s ability to expand margins, grow earnings and generate stronger cash flows as its platform scales globally.



Capital allocation also formed a key part of the update. JLL announced an additional $2.2 billion share repurchase authorization, bringing its total buyback program to $3 billion, the largest in the company’s history. The firm also plans to begin a $200 million accelerated share repurchase, signaling its intention to return capital to shareholders while continuing to invest in strategic growth initiatives.



The long-term plan builds on the company’s scale and global reach. JLL reported $26.1 billion in annual revenues and operates in more than 80 countries with a workforce exceeding 113,000 employees. With the Accelerate 2030 roadmap in place, the company is positioning its technology, data and advisory capabilities to capture opportunities across the evolving commercial real estate landscape.



Analysts seem bullish on this Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) company. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for JLL’s 2026 earnings per share has moved nearly 1% northward over the past week to $21.44. Given its solid fundamentals and positive estimate revisions, the stock is likely to keep performing well in the quarters ahead. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



In the past month, shares of this company have risen 1.7% compared to the industry's decline of 12.7%.



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Other Stocks to Consider

Some other top-ranked stocks from the real estate operations sector are CBRE Group CBRE and Newmark Group NMRK. Both CBRE and Newmark carry a Zacks Rank of 2 (Buy) at present.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for CBRE’s 2026 EPS is pegged at $7.36, which indicates year-over-year growth of 15.36%.



The consensus estimate for NMRK’s 2026 EPS stands at $1.88, which calls for an increase of 16.05% from the year-ago period.

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Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (JLL) : Free Stock Analysis Report

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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