JLL vs. EPRT: Which Stock Is the Better Value Option?

Investors interested in Real Estate - Operations stocks are likely familiar with Jones Lang LaSalle (JLL) and Essential Properties (EPRT). But which of these two stocks offers value investors a better bang for their buck right now? We'll need to take a closer look.

The best way to find great value stocks is to pair a strong Zacks Rank with an impressive grade in the Value category of our Style Scores system. The proven Zacks Rank puts an emphasis on earnings estimates and estimate revisions, while our Style Scores work to identify stocks with specific traits.

Right now, Jones Lang LaSalle is sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy), while Essential Properties has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold). The Zacks Rank favors stocks that have recently seen positive revisions to their earnings estimates, so investors should rest assured that JLL has an improving earnings outlook. But this is only part of the picture for value investors.

Value investors also try to analyze a wide range of traditional figures and metrics to help determine whether a company is undervalued at its current share price levels.

Our Value category grades stocks based on a number of key metrics, including the tried-and-true P/E ratio, the P/S ratio, earnings yield, and cash flow per share, as well as a variety of other fundamentals that value investors frequently use.

JLL currently has a forward P/E ratio of 14.60, while EPRT has a forward P/E of 18.45. We also note that JLL has a PEG ratio of 1.62. This popular figure is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also considers a company's expected EPS growth rate. EPRT currently has a PEG ratio of 2.82.

Another notable valuation metric for JLL is its P/B ratio of 1.41. Investors use the P/B ratio to look at a stock's market value versus its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. By comparison, EPRT has a P/B of 1.55.

These are just a few of the metrics contributing to JLL's Value grade of B and EPRT's Value grade of D.

JLL stands above EPRT thanks to its solid earnings outlook, and based on these valuation figures, we also feel that JLL is the superior value option right now.

