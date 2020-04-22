JLL To Cut Scope 1 And 2 Carbon Emissions By 68 Percent By 2034 - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - To mark Wednesday's Earth Day, Jones Lang LaSalle Inc. (JLL) said its science-based target has been approved by the Science Based Target initiative or SBTi as being aligned to the 1.5C ambition of the Paris Agreement.

The SBTi is a collaboration between CDP, the United Nations Global Compact, World Resources Institute or WRI, and the World-Wide Fund for Nature or WWF.

JLL noted that its target commits the company to reduce its scope 1 and 2 carbon emissions by 68 percent by 2034 from a 2018 base year.

The target covers emissions from more than 400 offices in over 40 countries occupied by JLL globally as well as its facilities management and engineering fleet, including company cars.

In addition, JLL has committed to reduce scope 3 emissions from the properties that it manages on behalf of its clients by 53 percent per square foot over the same period.

"Our ambitious science-based target will cut carbon emissions from our own operations by almost 70%, and we are investing in scaling our specialist tools, skills and knowledge to help our clients drive down their emissions to deliver on their sustainability goals," said Christian Ulbrich, CEO of JLL.

JLL said it plans to deliver the science-based target by four main actions across Scope 1 and Scope 2. The company will take on highly efficient office space and drive energy efficiency across its existing office portfolio and also reduce vehicle fleet emissions by moving to electric, low emissions and alternative fuel vehicles.

In addition, JLL will use renewable energy in its office portfolio, and purchase renewable energy certificates where renewable energy is unavailable.

JLL said it will partner with its top 50 clients to deliver the Scope 3 SBT by focusing on energy efficiency and emissions reduction programs.

