JLL or LMRK: Which Is the Better Value Stock Right Now?

Investors with an interest in Real Estate - Operations stocks have likely encountered both Jones Lang LaSalle (JLL) and Landmark Infrastructure Partners (LMRK). But which of these two stocks is more attractive to value investors? We'll need to take a closer look to find out.

The best way to find great value stocks is to pair a strong Zacks Rank with an impressive grade in the Value category of our Style Scores system. The proven Zacks Rank puts an emphasis on earnings estimates and estimate revisions, while our Style Scores work to identify stocks with specific traits.

Jones Lang LaSalle and Landmark Infrastructure Partners are sporting Zacks Ranks of #2 (Buy) and #3 (Hold), respectively, right now. This system places an emphasis on companies that have seen positive earnings estimate revisions, so investors should feel comfortable knowing that JLL is likely seeing its earnings outlook improve to a greater extent. But this is just one factor that value investors are interested in.

Value investors also tend to look at a number of traditional, tried-and-true figures to help them find stocks that they believe are undervalued at their current share price levels.

Our Value category highlights undervalued companies by looking at a variety of key metrics, including the popular P/E ratio, as well as the P/S ratio, earnings yield, cash flow per share, and a variety of other fundamentals that have been used by value investors for years.

JLL currently has a forward P/E ratio of 10.61, while LMRK has a forward P/E of 22.42. We also note that JLL has a PEG ratio of 1.18. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. LMRK currently has a PEG ratio of 4.48.

Another notable valuation metric for JLL is its P/B ratio of 1.46. Investors use the P/B ratio to look at a stock's market value versus its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. By comparison, LMRK has a P/B of 1.61.

These metrics, and several others, help JLL earn a Value grade of A, while LMRK has been given a Value grade of C.

JLL stands above LMRK thanks to its solid earnings outlook, and based on these valuation figures, we also feel that JLL is the superior value option right now.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.