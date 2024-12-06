JLL initiated with a Buy at Goldman Sachs

Goldman Sachs initiated coverage of JLL (JLL) with a Buy rating and $352 price target JLL is well positioned to benefit from an upturn in its brokerage business, the analyst tells investors in a research note. The firm says JLL has one of the largest capital markets exposures in its coverage. It believes the company’s use of technology makes its brokers more productive and helps drive organic share gains over time.
