JLL Income Trust Hits $100M in DST Program

The latest announcement is out from Jones Lang LaSalle Income Property Trust Inc Class I-A ( (ZIPIAX) ).
JLL Income Property Trust has fully subscribed its JLLX Diversified V, DST, a $100 million program structured as a Delaware Statutory Trust. This initiative allows 1031 exchange investors to reinvest proceeds from the sale of appreciated real estate while deferring taxes, featuring properties like a 192-unit apartment community in Massachusetts and industrial facilities in Illinois. The trust has attracted over $1.5 billion since 2019, offering a tax-efficient solution for maintaining real estate exposure.
