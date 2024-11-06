News & Insights

JLL Income Property Trust Welcomes New Board Member

November 06, 2024 — 01:18 pm EST

Jones Lang LaSalle Income Property Trust Inc Class I-A ( (ZIPIAX) ) has provided an announcement.

JLL Income Property Trust, Inc. welcomes Lisa L. Kaufman to its Board of Directors, filling the vacancy left by Jacques N. Gordon, who resigned without any disputes. With a robust background in real estate securities and leadership at LaSalle Global Solutions, Kaufman brings extensive expertise to the role, promising to bolster the company’s strategic direction in the financial markets.

