JLL Income Property Trust Welcomes New Board Member

JLL Income Property Trust, Inc. welcomes Lisa L. Kaufman to its Board of Directors, filling the vacancy left by Jacques N. Gordon, who resigned without any disputes. With a robust background in real estate securities and leadership at LaSalle Global Solutions, Kaufman brings extensive expertise to the role, promising to bolster the company’s strategic direction in the financial markets.

