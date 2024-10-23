News & Insights

Stocks

JLL Income Property Trust Sells Stonemeadow Farms

October 23, 2024 — 11:27 am EDT

Jones Lang LaSalle Income Property Trust Inc Class I-A ( (ZIPIAX) ) just unveiled an announcement.

JLL Income Property Trust, an institutionally-managed REIT, announced the sale of Stonemeadow Farms, a 280-unit apartment community in Bothell, Washington, as part of its strategy to reinvest in markets offering higher returns. This move aligns with JLL’s focus on strengthening their real estate portfolio, particularly in residential investments, which comprise a significant portion of their assets. The sale reflects JLL’s active management approach, leveraging market cycles to optimize returns and manage risk.

