JLL Income Property Trust Announces Q4 2024 Dividend

November 12, 2024 — 03:27 pm EST

Jones Lang LaSalle Income Property Trust Inc Class I-A ( (ZIPIAX) ) has issued an update.

JLL Income Property Trust has announced its 52nd consecutive quarterly dividend for Q4 2024, set at $0.1575 per share, reflecting a 5.4% yield on a NAV per share of $11.58 as of September 30, 2024. The dividend is payable on December 27, 2024, to stockholders of record as of December 23, 2024. Over its 12-year history, the trust has consistently provided a reliable income stream, with an average annual dividend increase of 4.1%, offering an effective hedge against inflation.

